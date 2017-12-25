Copper Lane in Long Beach is a fantasy land

Glenn and Val Mueller have once again turned their Long Beach neighborhood into a Christmas fantasy land. (Photo source: WLOX)

The chill in the air made the Christmas lights a little brighter for those looking to punctuate the celebrations on a sweet note. Sometimes, it’s what’s on the outside that counts.

"Christmas just seems to be a little more in the air this year," said Paige Reidy, a sightseer on Copper Lane in Long Beach, which has become Christmas central for the 12th year.

Glenn and Val Mueller have turned their neighborhood into a fantasy land.

"We just thought it would be a great thing to do," said Val Mueller. "Thought it would be positive for the Mississippi Gulf Coast. And we find that we have people that come from Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama."

The street is usually clogged with cars bumper to bumper ready for the entertainment.

"We shop all year and we find something and then we settle on a theme," she said. "And this year, it’s Cinderella's Castle."

Added Reidy, "They have everything from Disney to snowmen holding American flags honoring those who protect and serve, which is absolutely wonderful."

It’s worth a first, and a second look.

"I come here about two or three times a week," said Benjamin Pierce. "And I live right around the corner."

He said it brings back memories of his own childhood.

"Now that I have children of my own, it’s nice to watch them and see how their expressions are toward it, and it kind of makes me feel like a kid again."

Long Beach native Chris Taylor came all the way from Tennessee for the holiday.

"I came down because my wife has never been here. I grew up here," he said. “I wanted to show her where I grew up at and the beautiful weather that we have. Because in Tennessee, it’s been real cold. It’s been 55 degrees here, not a cloud in the sky and they put the lights and the show on every day."

In all, the Muellers’ presentation is about one-mile long.

