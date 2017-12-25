Fillin' up first responders for Christmas

Employees at the Biloxi Fillin' Station carved turkey and ham for first responders who had to work on Christmas (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

Owners of the Biloxi Fillin' Station cooked up their own Christmas tradition. They opened their doors Monday, but only for first responders who had to work. The idea was to make sure men and women across the coast who keep us protected had a tasty holiday meal.

On the Christmas Day menu: turkey, ham, corn, and other goodies.

A dozen Fillin' Station employees and friends made take out plates for 160 on duty firemen and police officers. This wasn't just a Biloxi project. First responders in D'Iberville, Ocean Springs, Jackson County also George County were all on the delivery list.

The Fillin' Station offered a similar lunch program at Thanksgiving.

