Wiggins rolls out the Christmas welcome mat

STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Thirty turkeys should be enough to feed anyone and everyone in Wiggins. At least that's what the organizers of Caring and Sharing determined when they put together their final plans for the 10th annual Christmas feast.

They weren't disappointed. Volunteers began serving Christmas meals at 11:00. They vowed to remain at the Stone County Fairgrounds until they ran out of food.

A committee of volunteers prepares meals for hundreds of people every year, and then feeds the community at the Stone County Fairgrounds. And it doesn’t matter who shows up. Some guests might miss a meal without this program, or they might just be lonely. Some even just show up as a family to share some Christmas time togetherness.

As for the food, it’s a true feast. All the holiday favorites and trimmings, as well as hundreds of desserts. Most of the food is donated by community members and businesses.

Event organizers say they never thought caring and sharing would grow so much. In the first year, about 250 people showed up. This year more than 1000 will take part in this Christmas fellowship.

