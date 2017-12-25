Christmas tree recycling locations now open - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Christmas tree recycling locations now open

Christmas trees like this can be recycled in Harrison and Jackson Counties (Photo Source: WLOX Viewer) Christmas trees like this can be recycled in Harrison and Jackson Counties (Photo Source: WLOX Viewer)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

With the last Christmas trees now unwrapped, families start to think about putting the decorations away for another year. And the counties begin to think about protecting the environment.

Starting Tuesday, you can recycle your live Christmas trees. Both Harrison and Jackson Counties have Christmas tree recycling dropoff locations.

The Jackson County recycling sites are at the following locations:

Jackson County Landfill (10501 Seaman Rd., Vancleave); Vancleave Ballpark (Ballpark Rd., Vancleave); Jackson County East Road Barn (Hwy. 63, Escatawpa); Jackson County Fairgrounds: (2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula); Jackson County West Road Barn (Hwy. 609, St. Martin)

