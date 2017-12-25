Feed the Needy's goal is a holiday meal for everyone

This is some of the traditional holiday food delivered to the less fortunate on Christmas morning through Feed the Needy (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

On this Christmas morning, it was a day where the phrase it's better to give than to receive was truly taken to heart.

For the 28th year, the Harrison County Feed the Needy program brought families together at the Lyman Community Center. At least 800 volunteers participated in this annual Christmas tradition. They packed about 2,200 meals and delivered them to the less fortunate members of the community.

The event is sponsored every year by all the law enforcement agencies in Harrison County.

The day began with inmates from the Harrison County Work Center cooking and then delivering traditional holiday food to the community center. From there, the volunteers took over. They ranged in age from the very young to the very young at heart. In fact, about 100 of the volunteers were doing this for the first time.

Part of this annual mission includes fellowship. When volunteers delivered the meals, they also spent some time with those who are lonely or couldn’t leave their homes on Christmas.

Since the program began, more than 60,000 meals have been delivered each Thanksgiving and Christmas morning.

