Smoke startles tenants at Gulfport apartment complex

Several Gulfport fire trucks rushed to the Plantation apartments on Switzer Road late on Christmas Eve. The firemen dispatched to the scene saw smoke blanket much of the complex.

Those firemen used flashlights to search the grounds. They went up and down staircases to find the source of the smoke.

Someone called 911 after 10:30 p.m. Gulfport sent at least a dozen rescue personnel to the fire. The Plantation apartments are across the street from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Jeff Davis campus.

Details about the origin of the smoke have not been released yet. When they are, we'll update this story.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.