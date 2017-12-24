Homeless get a Campers Christmas in Gulfport

A Gulfport woman acts as Santa Claus for the Homeless in Gulfport but this season's delivery was a challenge even for herself.More >>
Owners of the Biloxi Fillin' Station cooked up their own Christmas tradition. They opened their doors Monday, but only for first responders who had to work. The idea was to make sure men and women across the coast who keep us protected had a tasty holiday meal. On the Christmas Day menu: turkey, ham, corn, and other goodies.More >>
No more making the homeless come to her for help over Christmas. Lynda Favre is going straight to them – deep in the woods. “It’s little spots that are popping up here and there that I haven't been to before, but the other campers are encouraging them to contact me for supplies,” Favre said. “So, that’s how I get to know these people - is entrustment.”More >>
Gulfport fire investigators say an electrical issue inside a first floor apartment sparked a fire on Switzer Road. The fire damaged that unit, making it uninhabitable. The fire chief says other units at the Plantations apartments sustained smoke damage.More >>
Thirty turkeys should be enough to feed anyone and everyone in Wiggins. At least that's what the organizers of Caring and Sharing determined when they put together their final plans for the 10th annual Christmas feast. They weren't disappointed.More >>
With the last Christmas trees now unwrapped, families start to think about putting the decorations away for another year. And the counties begin to think about protecting the environment. Starting Tuesday, you can recycle your live Christmas trees.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
