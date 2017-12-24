Police search for suspect in drive-by shooting

Gulfport Police are searching for the suspect wanted in a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

Police say Corey Christopher Dubose, 19, has been identified as the person who shot into an occupied vehicle. Authorities say it happened at 10:27 a.m. in the 2200 block of 17th Avenue. No one was injured in the shooting.

Dubose is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about Dubose's whereabouts or details about this crime is asked to contact police at 228-868-5959.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.