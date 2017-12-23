Gulfport police, FBI arrest fugitive serial bank robber

A woman accused of bank robberies in multiple states was arrested in Gulfport on Saturday.

At approximately 3:55 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department arrested 33-year-old Miranda Marie Maloney for being a fugitive.

Maloney was wanted for bank robbery by the FBI for incidents in Alabama and Louisiana, according to officials.

Gulfport Police Patrol officers were responding to a report of panhandling near the 2800 block of 25th Avenue when they encountered Maloney.

Reports say that while verifying her information, they discovered that she was also wanted in Phoenix, Arizona.

Gulfport detectives and FBI Agents were involved with Maloney's arrest.

