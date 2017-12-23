Gas prices are low across South Mississippi

A sudden dip in the price of gas is good news for those traveling to see family and friends this Christmas.

On Highway 49, people could pay $1.99 at one station or $2.15 across the street.

Over in Biloxi on Highway 90, it was 2.02 per gallon.

According to the AAA Gas Prices website, the average statewide cost of fuel is lower than it was during Thanksgiving and last Christmas.

After spending lots of money on gifts and decorations this holiday season, people are saying that lower gas prices are giving their wallets a break.

"It feels a lot better just knowing and watching the gas prices go down. It just feels good knowing that you're getting that much more out of your money," said Tyler Lipton, a customer at the Shell gas station on Pass Road.

The hunt for the best deals on gas was well underway.

" I don't really shop but when I'm traveling, I'll just kind of look at the signs and see who has a better deal along in my area and through my commute. This one is the best one on my route. I know further down in Biloxi, you'll pay another 15 or 20 cents," said Carlos Guerra, a customer at the Circle K on Beach Blvd.

