South Mississippians winding down for Christmas with ice skating

The wall of the ice skating rink at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum was a life saver for those brave enough to try their hand at the popular winter sport.

“I was scared. It was fun. So, I stayed next to the wall, because I don't know what I'm doing and every time I would get off I would kind of shake,” said Callie Stockman visiting from Huntsville, AL.

Though the coliseum has been offering seasonal ice skating for many years, it always brings out first timers who just want to experience the sport for themselves.

Kira Margetta really stood out, mostly because she was one of the few not taking a tumble.

“It's fun, but it's also a challenge having to maneuver through people. It can be hard at times, but it's enjoyable,” said Kira Margetta.

Enjoyable to some, not so enjoyable to others. Not everyone was feeling the ice.

“I want to say it's like roller skating but a lot thinner, and it kind of hurts a lot more when you fall,” said Jaxson Bullard of Mobile, AL.

Tom Stockman echoed those sentiments.

“Skating is easier. You can grip a little bit on skates, on ice it slips so,” said Stockman.

The pro, at least compared to the rest of the crowd, had some advice for those who want to ice skate without wiping out.

“Make sure to lace in their laces very tightly, often if their laces are too loose their ankles will bend in and that can result in broken ankles and just an awful time,” said Margetta.

The rink is closed on New Year's Day and will remain open until January 6.

