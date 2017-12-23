Pass Christian veteran surprises kids with early Christmas return

Travis Morris hugging his son after his surprise visit home in Pass Christian. (Photo Source: Jordan Morris)

A Marine Corps veteran surprised his family by returning home for the holidays after spending nearly six months abroad.

Travis Morris was working as a security contractor in Iraq. On Friday, he came back to his Pass Christian home to reunite with his wife, Jordan Fisher Morris, and their two children, just in time for Christmas.

"We didn't find out until about 2 weeks ago that he would be coming home," said Jordan. "The kids had no idea, and neither did his mother. We surprised her the following morning."

The occasion inspired Jordan to mastermind the reveal. Instead of having Travis walk through the door, the couple decided to spring a surprise on the children-- with a festive twist.

Covered in gift wrap, Travis waited near the Christmas tree to grace his children with the present of his long-awaited presence.

Jordan Fisher Morris shared the precious moment on Facebook, stating "Santa brought the kids an early Christmas present!!"

Although he is due to return to Iraq shortly after Christmas, this memory is sure to last for the years to come.

Watch their heartwarming video below:

