Overnight van fire in Gulfport ruled as arson

The Gulfport Fire Department is investigating vehicle fire that took place overnight.

Officials discovered a Ford Windstar in flames at 460 Evans Ave. in Gulfport.

A closer look revealed that accelerant was poured onto the van, leading authorities to rule the incident as arson. The vehicle was totaled as a result of the fire.

A nearby van and shed also sustained damage from the flames.

Multiple suspects are being investigated.

If you have any information regarding the incident,

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.