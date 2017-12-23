Overnight van fire in Gulfport ruled as arson - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Overnight van fire in Gulfport ruled as arson

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The Gulfport Fire Department is investigating vehicle fire that took place overnight. 

Officials discovered a Ford Windstar in flames at 460 Evans Ave. in Gulfport.  

A closer look revealed that accelerant was poured onto the van, leading authorities to rule the incident as arson. The vehicle was totaled as a result of the fire. 

A nearby van and shed also sustained damage from the flames.

Multiple suspects are being investigated. 

If you have any information regarding the incident, 

