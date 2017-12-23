Woman arrested for stealing thousands from guests at IP Casino

One woman is in trouble with the law after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from guests at the IP Casino in Biloxi.

Biloxi police have arrested 26-year-old Erica White of Memphis a after person reported White had stolen $8,000 from his hotel room.

White was located in the casino parking garage attempting to leave.

Authorities discovered that White had an outstanding warrant from a previous theft incident reported in October, where she allegedly stole $10,000 from a victim's room at the IP Casino.

White faces a bond of $25,000, with an additional $5,000 for the initial warrant reference. Officials say she was transported to Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident should contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

