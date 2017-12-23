Fight at homeless camp leaves one dead, one arrested - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Fight at homeless camp leaves one dead, one arrested

Robert Lester Kelley (Source: Biloxi Police Dept) Robert Lester Kelley (Source: Biloxi Police Dept)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A homeless man is behind bars after a fight left another man dead in Biloxi.

It happened Friday just before 5 p.m. at a homeless camp in the wooded area south of Pass and Jim Money Roads.

Authorities say Biloxi Fire Department were responding to a small woods fire at the homeless camp when they found the 59-year-old victim lying about 15 yards away from the fire. Police then arrived and were able to locate several witnesses, who reportedly identified the suspect as 42-year-old Robert Lester Kelley.

According to investigators, witnesses reported that Kelley and the victim got into a fight after a verbal altercation in Kelley's tent.

The fight reportedly carried outside, where they say Kelley continued assaulting the victim. Both Kelley and the victim reportedly live in the homeless camp. The victim has not yet been identified.

Kelley is now charged with manslaughter in the death. His bond is set at $50,000. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly