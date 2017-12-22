Man in critical condition after Biloxi shooting - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Man in critical condition after Biloxi shooting

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)

A man is in critical condition after being shot in Biloxi. 

Law enforcement reports the victim as a 28-year-old male. No name has been released yet. 

On Friday evening, police responded to the 300 block of Augusta Court in East Biloxi to address a reported shooting. 

Authorities say an altercation there resulted in someone pulling out a gun and firing at the victim.

Police did not state whether or not they had a suspect in mind, but they were questioning people in the area.

More details to come. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly