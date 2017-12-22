Woman killed in car accident on Hwy. 67

A car accident in Harrison County claimed the life of one woman Friday evening.

The crash took place at about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 67 and East Wortham Road.

Officials have identified the victim as 52-year-old Jennifer Williams of Saucier.

She was driving a 2015 KIA Soul traveled across MS 67 southbound lanes into a turning bay to turn onto East Wortham Road.

A 2001 Ford F-150 traveling north on crashed into the passenger side of the KIA Soul. The Ford was driven by a 77-year-old woman from Perkinston, MS with one passenger.

The driver of the KIA was pronounced dead on scene from injuries sustained in the crash, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. Reports state she was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were wearing seat belts and transported to Garden Park hospital with minor injuries.

MHP continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.