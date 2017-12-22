'I forgive you': Poplarville mother speaks out after son's murder

Gilmore's final words to his mother were "I love you too, mama" (Source: WLOX)

Gilmore was shot and killed on his 26th birthday (Source: WLOX)

Just days after the murder of a Poplarville man, his mother is sending a message to her son's accused killer.

"'I love you mama' is the last words from his lips to my ears, that I heard my child say," said Patricia Morgan.

Those are words she holds on to closely now.

It's what ended a conversation between and Morgan her son David Gilmore on a day that should have been full of celebration for her son's 26th birthday.

Just hours later, Morgan got another call that her son had been murdered in the parking lot of a convenience store.

Police say little is known about why the teen accused of the crime pulled the trigger.

"I'm not even concerned about what happened, because what happened is not going to bring my son back. It's not going to change the fact that my life has been changed forever," she said.

What she does know is this.

"I forgive him. If I ever get the chance to see him, I don't even know if I will even get the opportunity to see him, but I will let him know in person that I forgive you," Morgan said.

That forgiveness comes from her deep roots in faith, which keeps her going.

"When I'm weak, I'm strong in Christ. So I can't take the credit for it, I won't begin to take the credit for it, I am who I am only by the grace of God."

For Gilmore's girlfriend LaJourdan Travis, relying on that same faith, its still tough to keep a dry eye.

"He was my backbone and I was his," said Travis.

She was there when the shooting happened, holding him in some of his final moments.

"I knew he could hear me, because he kept on smiling. I told him I love him, and they took him on to the hospital," she said.

As this family prepares for Christmas without Gilmore, it's a bittersweet time.

"Even though David is not here, with me no longer, I know he's in a better place. So that just gives me comfort and hope knowing that I will see my baby boy again," Morgan said.

