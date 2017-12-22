Chevron says it discovered who left noose at refinery

Managers at the Chevron refinery in Pascagoula believe they know who left a noose on their property. They say that person is not a Chevron employee. They've also determined the individual acted alone.

Alan Sudduth is the spokesman for the Chevron Pascagoula refinery. "We are turning over the evidence we have to local law enforcement," he wrote in an email sent to WLOX News. "The individual will not be allowed on site in the future."

Employees discovered the noose in an operating area on Monday. Chevron immediately launched an internal investigation. The company's security team found evidence that led them to the person they believe planted the noose.

Chevron's news release says the company worked closely with the Jackson County NAACP to investigate the noose discovery. A statement from the local NAACP president Curley Clark says, "The NAACP has been assured that the company holds true to its commitment to diversity and inclusion."

Clark's statement notes the suspect has been reprimanded by Chevron. The company doesn't mention a reprimand. It says the individual will no longer have access to the refinery grounds.

"The Chevron Way holds everyone accountable in encouraging an inclusive workplace that values diversity of ideas and talents and placing the highest priority on the health and safety of our workforce," said Sudduth.

