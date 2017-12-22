Pascagoula: Guns snatched from unmarked police car

Car burglars reportedly broke into an unmarked Pascagoula police vehicle Friday morning and swiped three guns.

Now, the search is on for the suspects, and those weapons.

Pascagoula police confirm the city received almost two dozen reports of car break-ins. A spokesman says one of the cars targeted by the suspects was parked at the home of a Pascagoula police officer.

Two department issued weapons, including an AR-15 rifle, and one personal rifle were reportedly stolen from that unmarked police vehicle.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday, calls began coming into Pascagoula police reporting vehicle burglaries in Delmas Estates which is in the southeast part of the city in the area around Ingalls Avenue and Martin Avenue.

Capt. Doug Adams said the officer's car was locked and the windows were not broken. So it’s unclear how the burglars opened the car. In fact, Adams said none of the vehicles broken into had shattered windows.

Police believe at least two people committed these car burglaries. However, they have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-787-5898.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.