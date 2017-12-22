Arrests made in Yazoo County ATV murder

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Brandon man.

Agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Yazoo County Sheriff’s investigators have taken John May and Larry Cooper, both from Jackson, into custody.

The two men are being charged with conspiracy, hindering prosecution and accessory in the murder of 44-year-old Roger Scruggs of Brandon.

On December 2, the Scruggs' was found on the slope under the bridge at Wildwood Road just East of Bennett Road. An overturned ATV was discovered in the creek below the body.

Detectives later concluded that the incident was likely staged, thus prompting the investigation.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain said May and Cooper are being held in the Yazoo County Correctional Facility.

Reports note their initial court appearance is scheduled for December 27.

MBI officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.