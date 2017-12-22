Mugshots Grill & Bar opens new $4 million location

A major investment in the future of downtown Biloxi is now a reality with the grand opening of a new Mugshots Grill & Bar restaurant.

The popular chain restaurant is now open for business on Main Street.

With a project price tag of $4 million, the building features 7000 square feet of floor space, 47 big screen TVs, 23 craft beers on draft, and even garage door type openings leading onto an open air porch.

Judging from the reactions of the first customers, business will be good.

There is hope this downtown location hits the spot, just like the burgers.

“I think we're going to get a really good crowd of people in here. It's going to be great after baseball games, during Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s day," said bartender Blake Nelson.

Mugshots was built with an eye on what's to come. Callie Mullins is the vice-president of operations.

“With the hotels and the condos and everything happening in downtown Biloxi, we just think this is a great addition to what's where and what's in the future,” Mullins explained.

First in the door, Monte Luffey said he likes what he sees.

“This is a wonderful addition to downtown Biloxi. I think it's a great venue. Good food, and I think it will be a huge success," Luffey gushed.

Even Mayor FoFo Gilich stopped by for a bite. He believes it will be a catalyst for more businesses opening up in downtown.

The new Mugshots employs 50 people and will be open seven days a week.

