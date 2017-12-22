Biloxi: Quit shooting at ducks nesting in the city - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi: Quit shooting at ducks nesting in the city

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Every duck season, people who live in the incorporated section of Woolmarket hear gunshots echoing across ponds. And every time one of those guns goes off, the gun owner is breaking a city law.

The incorporated section of Woolmarket sits inside the Biloxi city limits. People who live there must obey all city ordinances. And in Biloxi, it's against the law to fire a weapon. Section 13-1-10 of Biloxi's code says “It shall be unlawful for any person to discharge any firearms, gun, pistol or rifle within the city, except in necessary defense of person or property.”

Biloxi police officers are trying to spread the word. It may be duck season. But, inside the city limits, firing guns at the migratory birds is illegal.

Officer Joey Payne heads up the police department's community relations wing. "We at the Biloxi Police Department want all of our residents to enjoy our beautiful outdoors, but we ask they do so legally," his news release said.

People accused of violating the city's firearms ordinance face a misdemeanor charge. If convicted, a violator could be fined up to $1,000, and could spend as much as 90 days in jail.

Duck season in Mississippi is from now through January 28, 2018.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

