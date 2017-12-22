Biloxi shooting suspect ID'd but not in custody

This is the apartment complex where gunshots wounded a 44 year old (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

Biloxi police are investigating a late night shooting that left one man injured. Major Christopher De Back told WLOX News Now a call came in just after midnight about shots fired at the Hidden Oaks Apartments on Abbey Court.

"Our officers went to the complex but didn't find any victims," said De Back. "Then we got a call from a hospital saying they had a gunshot victim there."

That victim is a 44-year-old man. De Back reports he has non-life threatening injuries.

Employees at the Pizza Hut next to the apartment complex tell WLOX News they heard three shots, and then saw a silver car leave Hidden Oaks at a high rate of speed. They believe that car was a Dodge Charger. The make and model of the car have not been verified by Biloxi police.

Detectives say an argument likely lead to the shooting. We're told detectives are still investigating. Consequently, for now, they can't release any details on the suspect they're searching for.

