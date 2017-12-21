Turning colder by Christmas, no snow though

Dreaming of a White Christmas? Well, you need to take a trip to the mountains for that. But, if your Christmas wish is for it to at least be cold, you’re in luck. It’s looking like south Mississippi will be waking up to low temperatures on Christmas morning in the 30s with clear skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Brrr!

It's gonna be cold #Christmas morning in south MS. Lows in the 30s. Clear skies. Highs in the 40s and 50s. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/tMsnrnYYWg — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) December 22, 2017

Timing

Two cold fronts will impact south Mississippi over the weekend leading up to Christmas. The first one arrives Saturday and will bring a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. This first front won’t bring much in the way of colder air. That will come with the second front that arrives Christmas Eve morning.Watch the one minute video for details on timing below.

Could it snow?

Sunday looks like the transition day for south Mississippi from warm to cold. Expect the morning to be mild, then temperatures will steadily drop throughout the day. Any moisture associated with the front will be out of here by Christmas morning, leaving no chance for snow.

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist

