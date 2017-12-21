St. Martin Yellow Jackets giving back this Christmas season

St. Martin head coach Charlie Pavlus has built a winning reputation. His Yellow Jackets have netted 10 wins and 3 losses. On Wednesday, the coaches and players returned from a road trip and were heading back into the gym, not to shoot hoops, but to wrap Christmas gifts. They spent the morning buying toys and clothing for a family in need, thanks to donations from the community and the players.

"There's a family of three, not all of them are in school," Pavlus said. "There's an eight, four and two-year-old and a single mother. We just took the challenge of helping this family out."

Coach Pavlus had his wife, Danielle and his daughter, Madison, a senior at St. Martin, providing valuable coaching to the players on how to wrap a gift.

"My parents have always made sure that I've had a blessed childhood and that I've had more then enough," Madison said. "And so it's always a grateful opportunity to help out the community and it always puts a smile on all of our faces to make sure these kids have a great Christmas."

The players feel the same way.

"It's a blessing to give back to others," Jaronn Wilkens said. "Some people are in dire need. So, when you give back, it makes you feel good about everything.

"Coach has taken us to a lot of places," Stefan Pratt said. "We've done a whole lot of things. I feel like it's real important that we give back."

Giving is what the Christmas season is all about.

