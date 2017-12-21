Mississippi Aquarium contract approved, a win for businesses - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi Aquarium contract approved, a win for businesses

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
Connect
Construction set to begin on Mississippi Aquarium (Photo Source: WLOX) Construction set to begin on Mississippi Aquarium (Photo Source: WLOX)
Downtown businesses hope for business boom from aquarium (Photo Source: WLOX) Downtown businesses hope for business boom from aquarium (Photo Source: WLOX)
Downtown businesses hope for business boom from aquarium (Photo Source: WLOX) Downtown businesses hope for business boom from aquarium (Photo Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

On Thursday morning, Roy Anderson Corporation received the go ahead from the Gulfport Redevelopment Commission to begin construction on the long awaited Mississippi Aquarium project.

That decision is a win not only for the aquarium group, but also for downtown business owners.

Mississippi Aquarium President and CEO David Kimmel says he believes the aquarium and other downtown businesses can work together so everyone wins.

"The aquarium, it's an exciting project," said Kimmel. "What it really does, it's the linchpin pin for all of this downtown area. With the aquarium really anchoring a great down town, we really see this as the impetus to start great economic development here with the Markham hotel and some of the other projects that have been announced."

It's not just about building the image of downtown Gulfport.

Kimmel says another reason for business owners to be happy is a second gate  on 14th street that will allow aquarium patrons to go downtown to eat, then come back to the aquarium later in the day.

"We know that the aquarium being an attraction is going to have us busy day in and out," said Garrett McLeod of Tony's Brick Oven Pizza.

PJ's Coffee employees have similar thoughts on the increase in business.

"I think it'll be really good for a lot of local businesses that aren't getting as much attention as they should be, even though they're on a strip," said barista Laurel McLaughlin. "I think that's going to kinda channel all of the revenue that could be spent inside the aquarium, if they don't have food then they're definitely going to want to eat something and drink something."

Kimmel is ready to see this project come out of the ground and into reality.

"We are getting started," Kimmel said. "We're going to take this pile of dirt and turn it into the most magnificent aquarium the gulf coast has ever seen."

You can expect to see construction work begin in January, and the aquarium to open in later 2019, or early 2020.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly