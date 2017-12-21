New partnership draws $105k in tourism funding to the Gulf Coast

Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast is putting a big chunk of money from a grant for areas affected by the oil spill into attracting visitors here to South Mississippi.

On Thursday, the tourism agency's board agreed to spend $105,000 of the $150,000 grant on a campaign with Trip Advisor.

The website is designed to tailor and assist with vacations based on a person's interests.

"When someone does visit Trip Advisor, we will be able to geo target them and identify our audiences who we want to target. Then we can re-target and reserve the ads promoting the Mississippi Gulf Coast," said Karen Conner, Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast Marketing Director.

Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich was also in attendance at the meeting.

Recently, Gilich sent a letter to board president Bill Holmes and to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors asking for details on how the both groups are making use of the five percent tax on hotel rooms.

"Mayor Gilich wants the money spent the best way possible. We want to see if there's anything the city of Biloxi or other cities can do to help the revenue," said Cecilia Dobbs Walton with Biloxi Public Affairs.

Conner mentioned that the remaining $45,000 of the grant will be spent on updating the brand of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast Board President Bill Holmes says the agency is transparent and the information will be provided to Biloxi.

