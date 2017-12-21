Former HS football star linked to Jackson County armed robbery

Left to Right: Jacquelle Green and Andreyus Wells are suspects in an Ocean Springs armed robbery. (Photo Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for two suspects of an armed robbery in Ocean Springs.

The suspects are identified as 20-year old Jacquelle Christopher Green of D’Iberville and 19-year old Andreyus Lavone Walker Wells of Ocean Springs. Green was once the starting quarterback for D'Iberville High School.

Reports say the incident occurred on Wednesday night at an occupied home in the Gulf Park Estates community.

According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, five people were inside the home on Beachview Drive, but none were injured.

The last known vehicle Green was possible driving is an older model silver Nissan Altima, with no tag. Wells was last seen driving an older model blue Dodge Durango with tag HIS-177.

Officers note that both men are considered dangerous. Anyone who sees them should contact their local law enforcement agency immediately.

