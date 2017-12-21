Dense fog advisory in effect

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for parts of South Mississippi.

Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson counties will be under the advisory from 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21 until noon on Friday, Dec. 22.

Warm and very moist air moving off the Gulf of Mexico will again move over colder ground and bodies of water across the area, allowing dense fog to develop.

Drivers must be alert and drive with caution in the morning due to the fog that may settle overnight.

