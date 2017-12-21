700 potential jurors called to hear George Co. manslaughter case

George County is calling in 700 prospective jurors in order to seat a panel to hear the manslaughter case against of a former jail nurse accused in the death of an inmate.

The trial for Carmon Sue Brannan is set to begin January 8 in George County Circuit Court.

Brannan is accused of failing to give insulin to Joe Dixon while he was in custody at the George County Jail. Dixon, an insulin-dependent diabetic, died September 24, 2014.

According to court officials, due to the high-profile status of this case, the judge ordered jury summons sent to 700 potential jurors.

Earlier this year, Brannan entered a guilty plea in the case, then withdrew that plea after prosecutors recommended a 10-year prison sentence.

