Pascagoula Walmart celebrates Christmas with in-store parade

A Walmart in Pascagoula celebrated Christmas with a parade through the store. (Photo Source: Tim Mallett)

Dancers, prancers and Christmas themed shopping carts lined the aisles of a Walmart in Pascagoula Thursday morning.

Shoppers were treated to a in-store Christmas parade, the first of it's kind at the Jackson County location.

"It's something we've done for other occasions like Mardi Gras, but this year we decided to do one to celebrate Christmas," said store manager Tim Mallett. "We decorated some floats out of shopping cats and give it that festive Christmas look.

Moss Point High School Tigerettes made an appearance alongside the school's marching band drumline.

Mallett said about 40 Walmart employees participated in the parade.

Workers donned Santa hats and reindeer antlers as they made their way through the store, rode in the decorated carts and passed out candy to excited children.

Even some popular characters had to get in on the fun. Peppa Pig strolled down the walkway, followed by Mickey Mouse, Olaf and Elsa from Disney's 'Frozen', The Grinch, and Ol' Saint Nick himself.

Upbeat music and the cheers of amused customers can be heard in a video posted by Amanda McCool on Facebook.

Watch the video of the parade below:

