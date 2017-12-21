Flu continues to spread in South Mississippi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Flu continues to spread in South Mississippi

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Connect
Dr. Steven Demetropoulos says he has seen many patients but not all of them have the flu. Dr. Steven Demetropoulos says he has seen many patients but not all of them have the flu.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

While the holiday cheer is spreading, so is the flu.  

Mississippi is among the top four states that have been hit, health care providers are not ready to hit the panic button.

It’s been a busy few weeks for the Singing River Medical Clinic in Ocean Springs.

“Our walk-in clinic has been very busy, seeing above 30 on some days,” said administrator Dale Gannon. “We have four other providers with a good mix of cold and flu.”

The flu outbreak seems to be moving west. 

“I know that flu has been more in the Pascagoula, Hurley area. Now, this week, it’s finally started toward Ocean Springs and we’re seeing more of it," said Gannon. 

The Centers for Disease Control show Mississippi, Louisiana, South Carolina and Texas with high levels of flu activity.

Some of those cases are with patients who had the flu vaccination. 

Although there is some debate about the flu vaccination's effectiveness this year, Dr. Steven Demetropoulos said it’s still necessary.

“Look, the only chance you have of not getting the flu, is getting the vaccine,” he said.

He agreed the clinic has been busy, but not all patients have the flu.

“Yeah, there is a lot out there, but there’s also a lot of other viruses, respiratory infections that are not the flu,” Demetropoulos said. “Look, we’ve tested a bunch of people this morning and yesterday and probably a fourth of them have flu, but then we’ve also seen another large percent that doesn’t have it.”

Demetropoulos also believes that the cases will slow down now that all schools are out.

Unfortunately there are still problems, especially in crowded stores for Christmas shopping.

“That’s why I love the hand sanitizer bottles all over that we see in grocery stores and any type of stores in particular,” he said. “Use those frequently. Wash your hands frequently. Those are almost 100 percent effective.”

Demetropoulos also says post-influenza pneumonia is also a concern.

If you have been diagnosed with the flu and develop chest pain or shortness of breath, see your doctor immediately or, if necessary, go to the emergency room.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly