Traffic alert - I-10 snarled near Gautier exit

Westbound traffic on Interstate 10 just past exit 57 is temporarily snarled by an accident. Cars and trucks must merge into one lane to avoid the damaged vehicles. The wreck is near the 55 mile marker. Drivers are using the shoulder to get around the mess. If you're in Jackson County and driving toward Ocean Springs, be aware the interstate will be backed up for the next several minutes.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.