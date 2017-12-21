Man accused of setting girlfriend on fire brought back to Mississippi

The man accused of pouring gasoline on his girlfriend and setting her on fire in Pearl River County is back in Mississippi Thursday.



Jerry Glenn Willis is now in the Pearl River County Detention Center after being extradited from Monroe County, Arkansas where he was arrested last month.

Willis is charged with attempted murder, felony taking of a vehicle, and kidnapping.



The long road to recovery continues for Stacy Franks. Her family says Franks has had multiple surgeries and skin grafts. She remains in a hospital in Jackson.

