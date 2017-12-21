Bond set for suspect in Poplarville murder

Aritaeus Antwaan Johnson is accused of second degree murder in a Poplarville shooting (Photo Source: Poplarville Police Dept.)

Poplarville police say Aritaeus Antwaan Johnson is in custody and charged with second degree murder.

After attending court on Friday morning, Johnson is reportedly being held on a bond of $70,000.

Chief Butch Raby says the 19-year-old Poplarville teen allegedly shot and killed David La'Vell Gilmore Wednesday night in a convenience store parking lot

Police got a call about the shooting at 9:12 p.m. When they arrived, patrolmen were reportedly told the alleged shooter was still on the scene. "At that time, they took the shooter into custody," said Raby. The chief confirmed his officers found the weapon they believe Johnson used to kill Gilmore.

Pearl River County’s coroner says the 26-year-old Gilmore died at the hospital. According to the coroner, Gilmore died from a gunshot wound to the head. Gilmore also lived in Poplarville.

The shooting was in the parking lot of a convenience store near the corner of Highway 11 and Highway 26. Chief Raby said his detectives were still trying to determine what ignited an altercation between the suspect and the victim. Their investigation is in the early stages.

The coroner confirmed what several Facebook posts noted. Wednesday was Gilmore's birthday.

As of 11:00 a.m., Johnson had not made an initial appearance in court. The chief expect that hearing to be held either be Thursday or Friday.

