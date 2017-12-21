East Central tight end Brad Cumbest inks a letter of intent with Mississippi State on early signing day

East Central tight end Brad Cumbest will remain in Maroon and White once he makes his way into the college ranks. He's officially a Mississippi State Bulldog.

The 6-foot-6, 240 pound senior, signed his letter of intent with Mississippi State this morning at home with his family. Cumbest told me he had a little hesitation a few weeks ago.

"After coach Dan Mullen left, I wasn't sure then because I didn't know anybody there, "said Cumbest. "So, until I met new head coach Joe Moorhead, I wasn't signing. But I met him and I like him and I signed today."

Cumbest snagged 36 passes for 766 yards and nine touchdowns, helping East Central post 13 wins and 1 loss, losing to Noxubee County in the 4A State title game.

Cumbest said, "I'm just blessed. I couldn't be any more thankful. I just thank God and my family."

Brad said Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead told him that he wants him to report to Starkville at 250 pounds. Cumbest said he will continue to workout to gain muscle.

Cumbest will play baseball at East Central High School where he'll play right field and will also serve time on the mound. Cumbest says he was hoping to receive a scholarship in baseball or football and he got his wish.

Mississippi State signed three tights end on Wednesday. Cameron Gardner is a 6-foot-5, 215 pound Starkville High standout. 6-foot-4, 220 pound tight end Geor'quarius Spivey hails from Richwood High School in Monroe, Louisiana.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.