Gulfport residents on edge after violent crime

Gulfport residents say they are on edge following several violent incidents in recent weeks.

Police say their investigations are into unsolved crimes are ongoing. Thomas Johnson and other Gulfport residents who say their neighborhoods recently saw violence say they want to see more police presence on the streets.

"I was raised up in this neighborhood, It hasn't always been like this, it just got like this," said Johnson. "They need to do something about it, do more patrolling, have neighborhood crime watches, do something. It's got to stop somewhere."

According to police, 48-year-old Gulfport resident Kenny Peters was shot and killed around 4 a.m. in an alleyway between Thornton Ave. and Pratt Ave. on 20th St.

Authorities say they are actively investigating the crime as a murder.

This took place roughly two weeks after a home invasion and homicide occurred across town on Artes Street,

Deputy Police Chief Chris Loposser with the Gulfport Police Department says, "Upon officers arrival, we discovered a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The male succumbed to his injuries on the scene. The matter is now being handled as a homicide. If you any information in reference to this incident. please call the Gulfport Police Department."

Police are now searching for the killer of 30 year-old John Kennedy, III of Gulfport, the victim of this home invasion.

Investigators also note that they have made an arrest stemming from Tuesday's early morning shooting in the 1800 block of 43rd Ave. The bullets in question narrowly missed a family inside a car.

Seventeen-year-old Clarence Clay of Gulfport was arrested with three counts of aggravated assault in connection with this crime.

If you know of anything that could help police with any of the open investigations, you can leave an anonymous tip at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

