Here's a rundown of where 14 PRCC football players signed on Wednesday

Wildcats have 14 players sign early for football

Dec. 20, 2017

By Stan Caldwell

Dec. 20, 2017

By Stan Caldwell

POPLARVILLE – A total of 14 players from Pearl River Community College signed their names to four-year college scholarships Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period for football.

The early signing period continues through Friday.

“We’re extremely proud of these young men for what they have accomplished both on the field and in the classroom,” said Ted Egger, who guided PRCC to a 5-4 record in his first season as head coach. “We wish them all of the best as they move on in their careers. Even though they are no longer with us, they will always be Wildcats.”

Leading the way for Pearl River was redshirt freshman offensive lineman Gerald Bell (Bessemer, Ala.), a first-team All-MACJC selection who signed with Troy University. Bell will have three years of eligibility with the Trojans.

Other redshirt freshmen who signed early included defensive end Korbin Harmon (Oxford), who signed with Tennessee-Martin, and running back Caleb Batie (Foxworth), who signed with Missouri Southern State.

Wildcat sophomores who signed on Wednesday included offensive lineman Tyrin Arceneaux (LaPlace, La.), who stayed close to home to sign with Nicholls State, defensive back Daylon Burks (Lumberton), who signed with Alcorn State, defensive back Zhaunte McElroy (Hattiesburg), who chose Mississippi College, defensive back J’Quille Washington (Hattiesburg), who will play for Northeastern State in Oklahoma and defensive end Shelton Fortenberry (Laurel), who signed with Kentucky Christian.

Three sets of Wildcat sophomores will remain teammates at the next level, with linebacker Chase Crosby (Gulfport) and Malcolm Staten (Bay St. Louis) signing with Arkansas-Monticello. Offensive linemen Jamarcus Holmes (Hattiesburg) and Tremaine Chatman both signed with Tusculum (Tenn.) College, and linebacker David Salser (Carriere) and offensive lineman Tyler Harris (Jackson) will attend North Carolina-Pembroke.

The five Wildcat offensive linemen who signed Wednesday helped pave the way for an offense that totaled 3,822 yards, eighth-best in school history, including 2,399 yards rushing, the most since 1994.

Batie was second on the team in rushing with 723 yards on 110 carries (6.6 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. Staten, a second-team All-State selection, was the Wildcats’ leading receiver with 33 catches for 457 yards and four scores.

Crosby, a second-team All-State pick, was the team leader for the Wildcat defense, with 75 tackles, eight for losses of 26 yards, a pair of sacks and a fumble recovery. Harmon, a transfer from Ole Miss who also made second-team All-State, finished with 33 tackles, three for losses of 24 yards, two sacks and two fumble recoveries for touchdowns.

Burks and Washington were also second-team All-State selections, with Burks scoring 28 tackles, 11 pass-breakups and two interceptions, while Washington had 51 tackles, with eight for losses of 16 yards, four PBUs and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Salser was second on the team in tackles with 56 tackles, two PBUs and a sack, McElroy had 41 tackles, an interception and three PBUs, and Fortenberry finished with 38 tackles, 4.5 for losses of 35 yards.