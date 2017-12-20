12 MGCCC Bulldogs signed with four-year schools on Wednesday

MGCCC Sports Information
For Immediate Release
December 20, 2017
12 Bulldogs headed to Next Level
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast had 12 players sign to continue their football careers at four-year schools Wednesday, the first day of the midyear junior college signing period.
More players are expected to sign during this period, which ends Jan. 15.
Player Pos. Class Hometown High School College
Mike Boykin DL Fr. Carrolton, Ga. Carrolton Louisville
Stephon Cooper OL So. Gulfport Gulfport Lamar
Deontae Haynes LB So. Oak Grove Hattiesburg Arkansas-Monticello
Aretavious Hendrix DB So. Starkville Starkville Stephen F. Austin
Zack Jones OL So. Columbia Columbia McNeese State
Daquan Newkirk DL Fr. Orlando, Fla. The First Academy Auburn
Treyvion Shannon OL So. Clarksdale Clarksdale UTSA
Saivion Smith CB So. St. Petersburg, Fla. IMG Academy Alabama
Isaiah Spencer LB So. Oak Grove Hattiesburg Lamar
Deandre Torrey RB Fr. Gautier Gautier North Texas
Brandon Walley DL So. George County George County West Alabama
Carter Wood OL So. Starkville Starkville Academy UAB
