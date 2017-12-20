12 MGCCC Bulldogs signed with four-year schools on Wednesday

MGCCC Sports Information

December 20, 2017

12 Bulldogs headed to Next Level

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast had 12 players sign to continue their football careers at four-year schools Wednesday, the first day of the midyear junior college signing period.

More players are expected to sign during this period, which ends Jan. 15.

Player Pos. Class Hometown High School College

Mike Boykin DL Fr. Carrolton, Ga. Carrolton Louisville

Stephon Cooper OL So. Gulfport Gulfport Lamar

Deontae Haynes LB So. Oak Grove Hattiesburg Arkansas-Monticello

Aretavious Hendrix DB So. Starkville Starkville Stephen F. Austin

Zack Jones OL So. Columbia Columbia McNeese State

Daquan Newkirk DL Fr. Orlando, Fla. The First Academy Auburn

Treyvion Shannon OL So. Clarksdale Clarksdale UTSA

Saivion Smith CB So. St. Petersburg, Fla. IMG Academy Alabama

Isaiah Spencer LB So. Oak Grove Hattiesburg Lamar

Deandre Torrey RB Fr. Gautier Gautier North Texas

Brandon Walley DL So. George County George County West Alabama

Carter Wood OL So. Starkville Starkville Academy UAB

