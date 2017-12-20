7 Mississippi & 4 Louisiana players were among 15 who signed with Mississippi State

#StateTeam18 Mississippi State Football Signing Class (15)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (School)

Jaden Crumedy DL 6-5 233 Hattiesburg, Miss. (Oak Grove HS)

Brad Cumbest TE 6-5 235 Hurley, Miss. (East Central HS)

Cameron Gardner TE 6-4 215 Starkville, Miss. (Starkville HS)

Stephen Guidry WR 6-4 185 New Roads, La. (Hinds CC)

Malik Heath WR 6-3 205 Jackson, Miss. (Callaway HS)

Devonta Jason WR 6-3 195 New Orleans, La. (Landry-Walker HS)

Jett Johnson LB 6-2 225 Tupelo, Miss. (Tupelo HS)

Kwatrivous Johnson OL 6-7 360 Greenwood, Miss. (Greenwood HS)

Sh’mar Kilby Lane LB 6-2 225 Hollywood, Fla. (Copiah-Lincoln CC)

Jalen Mayden QB 6-2 215 Sachse, Texas (Sachse HS)

Marcus Murphy ATH 5-11 188 West Point, Miss. (West Point HS)

Shawn Preston Jr. DB 6-0 187 St. James, La. (St. James HS)

Devon Robinson DL 6-4 260 Memphis, Tenn. (Whitehaven HS)

Geor’quarius Spivey TE 6-4 220 Monroe, La. (Richwood HS)

La’Damian Webb RB 5-8 185 Opelika, Ala. (Beauregard HS)



Hometown State Breakdown

Mississippi: 7

Louisiana: 4

Alabama: 1

Florida: 1

Tennessee: 1

Texas: 1



By Position Breakdown (including early enrollees):

Offense: 9

Defense: 6

DL: 2

OL: 1

DB: 2

LB: 2

QB: 1

RB: 1

WR: 3

TE: 3



Class Rankings

247Sports.com: No. 21

Rivals.com: No. 17

ESPN.com: No. 20



2018 Mississippi State Football December Signees

Jaden Crumedy, DL, 6-5, 233, Hattiesburg, Miss. (Oak Grove HS)

Listed as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals who uses his frame well and is able to win matchups

with speed … Ranked the No. 2 and No. 3 player in the state according to Rivals and 247Sports,

respectively … Members of the Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen … Named to the 2016 and 2017

Hattiesburg American All-Area first teams … During his senior season, tallied 111 tackles (81 solo), 28.5

tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, one fumble forced and five PBUs … In the Dec. 16

Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game, was rated as the most athletic edge player on either roster and helped

Team Mississippi to the most lopsided win for in the game’s history … As a junior, posted 87 solo tackles,

29 tackles for loss and 12 sacks … Two-sport athlete who also played basketball … Committed to MSU on

Oct. 17, 2017 … Twitter handle is @bigbaby_84.



Brad Cumbest, TE, 6-5, 235, Hurley, Miss. (East Central HS)

A consensus three-star recruit from Hurley, Miss. … Considered one of the top 25 recruits in the state of

Mississippi by 247Sports … During his senior season, led East Central to a 13-1 record, a South State title

and an appearance in the 4A Mississippi State Championship game … In the Dec. 16

Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game, recorded three receptions for 36 yards in a 42-7 win for Team

Mississippi … Amassed 36 receptions for 784 yards and nine touchdowns during his senior season … As

a junior in 2017, reeled in 30 passes for 575 yards and six touchdowns … A two-sport athlete who spent

three years playing varsity baseball … Committed to MSU on June 3, 2017.



Cameron Gardner, TE, 6-4, 215, Starkville, Miss. (Starkville HS)

Sure-handed prospect out of Starkville High School that will convert into a tight end for the Bulldogs … A

consensus three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN … The fifth-best receiver in the state according to

247Sports … Rated among the Top 25 overall prospects in the state by Rivals … Totaled 58 catches, 711

yards and 12 touchdowns over his career … Finished senior season with 35 receptions for 471 yards and

nine scores … Earned 6A First Team All-State laurels from the Mississippi Association of Coaches… Led

Starkville to the 2017 MHSAA 6A Championship game … Competed in the 2017 Alabama-Mississippi

All-Star Game and helped Mississippi to a 42-7 victory, the largest margin of victory in the 29-year history

of the game … Caught 21 passes for 217 yards and three scores over junior campaign … Amassed 23

yards on two receptions as a sophomore … Coached by Chris Jones at Starkville ... Originally committed

to MSU on March 24, 2017 … Twitter handle is @C12_Gardner.



Stephen Guidry, WR, 6-4, 185, New Roads, La. (Hinds CC)

The No. 1 junior college wide receiver in America … Consensus four-star prospect … Ranked the fourthbest

prospect among all 2018 JUCO recruits by 247Sports … Spent two seasons at Hinds Community

College under coach Larry Williams … Led the Eagles to the 2017 MACJC semifinals … One of the

Eagles’ top targets with 22 receptions for 326 yards and four touchdowns … His efforts earned 2017

MACJC Second Team All-State laurels … Over his debut season, reeled in 30 catches for 547 yards and

five touchdowns … Prepped at Livonia under Guy Mistretta … Led the Wildcats to the program’s first

state championship, catching a 4-yard touchdown pass in Livonia’s 43-14 victory over Amite to capture

the 2014 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Class 3A Championship … Made 36 catches over his senior season

for 854 yards and 13 scores … Averaged 23.7 yards per catch … Named First Team LFCA Class 3A All-

State … Earned First Team LSWA Class 3A All-State honors … Selected First Team NOLA.com/The

Times-Picayune All-Baton Rouge Area Team … Most Valuable Player of the 13th Annual Red Stick Bowl

after reeling in four touchdowns and 130 yards receiving … As a junior at Pointe Coupee Central caught

37 passes for 1,064 yards and 17 touchdowns … Also lettered in basketball and track for three years …

Originally committed to MSU on Sept. 8, 2017 … Twitter handle is @killsgettem.



Malik Heath, WR, 6-3, 205, Jackson, Miss. (Callaway HS)

The No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi according to 247Sports and Rivals … Lengthy four-star

receiver who can stretch the field … Listed the 22nd-best wide receiver prospect in the country by ESPN

and No. 34 by 247Sports … Member of the ESPN 300 … Prepped ay Callaway High School … As a

Charger, collected 78 career receptions for 1,837 yards and 13 touchdowns … Averaged 24.3 yards per

catch over his career … Recorded 21 receptions for 456 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns as a

senior … Named a Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen … Competed in the 2017 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star

Game, helping Mississippi to a dominant 42-7 victory … Invited to play in the Under Armour All-

America Game on Jan. 4, 2018 … Racked up a career-high 1,213 yards and five touchdowns on 46 catches

as a junior … Targeted 10 times during sophomore season for one score and 168 yards … Originally

committed to MSU on April 16, 2016 … Twitter handle is @MalikHeath2.



Devonta Jason, WR, 6-3, 195, New Orleans, La. (Landry-Walker HS)

Elite four-star wide receiver out of New Orleans ranked among the top five in the nation at his position by

Rivals … Considered the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana according to Rivals … No. 5

overall recruit from Louisiana and the 27th-best receiver of the 2018 class according to ESPN … No. 30

ranked wide receiver in the nation according to 247Sports … Prepped at Landry-Walker High School

under coach Emanuel Powell … Led Landry-Walker to an 8-4 record his senior season … One of Landry-

Walkers top targets during its 2016 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Class 5A State Championship run also

led by current MSU quarterback Keytaon Thompson … Landry-Walker posted a 13-2 record and

defeated West Monroe 50-21 to win the state title ... Caught a 6-yard touchdown pass in the state

championship game … Closed junior campaign with 51 catches for 1,018 yards and 17 touchdowns …

Nickname is “Whop” … Twitter handle is @TheRealWhop3.



Jett Johnson, LB, 6-1, 225, Tupelo, Miss. (Tupelo HS)

A three-star inside linebacker by 247Sports and ESPN … Guided the Tupelo Golden Wave to an 11-1

record and 11 straight wins in 2017 to earn a spot in the MHSAA state playoff… The 21st-best player,

regardless of position, in the state according to 247Sports … Considered the top-ranked inside linebacker

in Mississippi and is ranked 35th nationally at the position by 247Sports … First Tupelo standout to sign

with the Bulldogs since P.J. Jones in 2011 … 2017 Mr. Football for Class 6A, the first defensive player to

ever win the award … 2017 MAC All-State Co-Player of the Year … Named to Clarion Ledger’s Dandy

Dozen … Totaled 421 tackles to average 11.7 per game over his career … Forced six fumbles, secured

eight interceptions and totaled 8.5 sacks over his career … As a senior, grabbed 147 tackles, including 90

solo stops, with 15.0 tackles for loss and a sack … Tallied three interceptions, returning two for

touchdowns, with a forced fumble as a senior … Competed in the 2017 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star

Game, holding Alabama to just one score to help Mississippi to a dominating 42-7 victory … Earned allstate

honors as a junior after recording 145 tackles with 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two

interceptions … Led Class 6A as a sophomore with 155 tackles … Added five tackles for loss, six sacks and

three interceptions over sophomore season … Coached by Trent Hammond at Tupelo… Originally

committed to MSU on May 1, 2017… Twitter handle is @JettJohnson12.

Kwatrivous Johnson, OL, 6-7, 360, Greenwood, Miss. (Greenwood HS)

Powerful offensive lineman that helped transform Greenwood’s playbook … A consensus three-star

prospect ... Ranked No. 22 among all offensive tackle prospects by 247Sports ... Ranked the 10th-best

recruit in the state of Mississippi, regardless of position by 247Sports and the 14th-best by Rivals …

Transferred from Delta Streets Academy to Greenwood, prepping under coach Clinton Gatewood …

Transformed the Bulldogs’ pass-heavy offensive approach to a run-first offense … Carried Greenwood to

an 10-3 record and the third round of the MHSAA Class 4A Playoffs … Paced Greenwood’s offensive line

that allowed for 4,065 yards rushing and 27 rushing scores … Named to the Clarion Ledger’s Dandy

Dozen, the first student-athlete from Greenwood to earn the honor… Competed in the Alabama-

Mississippi All-Star Game and anchored an offensive line that allowed for 325 total yards of offense,

including 187 yards rushing, as Mississippi earned a 42-7 victory … Invited to compete in the Under

Armour All-America Game on Jan. 4, 2018… Started his first varsity season as a junior ... The Bulldogs

went from 2,000 yards of offense a season to over 5,000 during Johnson’s first season on the offensive line

… Paved the way for 2,950 yards rushing and allowed just two sacks … Originally committed to MSU on

Jan. 18, 2017… Twitter handle is @kwatrivous_j.



Sh’Mar Kilby-Lane, OLB, 6-2, 225, Hollywood, Fla. (Copiah-Lincoln CC)

Junior college linebacker prospect who began his career at Florida State … Hails from Hollywood, Fla. …

Spent the 2017 season at Copiah-Lincoln Community College under Glenn Davis … Played in nine games

for the Wolfpack, recording 26 total tackles with 14 solo stops … Racked up 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and

one forced fumble … Signed with Florida State out of high school as a four-star linebacker and the No. 11

prospect at the position by Scout … Played in 11 games for the Seminoles off the bench and on special

teams during the 2015 season … Recorded four tackles on the year, including one tackle each against

Wake Forest, Syracuse, Chattanooga and Houston … First All-American in Hallandale High School

history … Played in the U.S. Army All-American Game … Led Hallandale to a 10-1 record in 2014 by

totaling 96 tackles, five forced fumbles and two interceptions … Collected 2014 Class 6A All-State Second

Team honors and Broward All-County First Team accolades … Had 115 tackles, 12 sacks, four

interceptions and two forced fumbles as a junior in 2013 … Captured Class 6A All-State honorable

mention honors in 2013.



Jalen Mayden, QB, 6-1, 215, Sachse, Texas (Sachse HS)

One of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, ranked 17th-nationally at the position by

247Sports … Ranked a four-star prospect by ESPN and the 11st-best player in the country at his position

… No. 2 dual-threat quarterback recruit from the state of Texas according to 247Sports … Racked up

9,472 yards of total offense and accounted for 114 touchdowns during his prep career … Finished his

senior season completing 139 of 227 passes for 2,170 yards with 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions

… Rushed 114 times for 784 yards and another 13 touchdowns … Amassed 2,954 yards of total offense in

2017… Led the Mustangs to the third round of the 2017 UIL Football State Championships and an 12-1

final record ... Invited to the 2017 Elite 11 All-Star Camp … Capped junior campaign with 2,875 yards

passing and 27 touchdowns and added 634 yards rushing with 11 scores … Carried Sachse to an 11-1

record and battled No. 4 The Woodlands in the final minutes of the state playoffs before falling 51-40 …

The quarterback threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns in the playoff loss ... Selected a finalist for the

2016 Under Armour Quarterback and Receiver of the Year … Finalist for 2016 Class 6A Offensive Player

of the Year … Earned Newcomer of the Year after a stellar sophomore campaign that saw him combine

for 3,009 yards of total offense … Went 137 of 202 through the air with 2,496 yards and 32 touchdowns

and added 513 yards rushing on 87 carries for four touchdowns … Coached by Mark Behrens at Sachse…

Alum of the U.S. National Football team, leading the U-16 National Team to a victory and earned Most

Valuable Player honors in the International Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington during February 2016 …

Also led the U.S. National Team to a 26-0 victory over Canada in the first-ever North American

Championship earlier this year … Originally committed to MSU on March 23, 2017… Third member of

the Mayden family to play collegiate football, following his older brothers James (Rice) and Jared

(Alabama) … Twitter handle is @mayden_5.



Marcus Murphy, ATH, 5-11, 188, West Point, Miss. (West Point HS)

A four-star athlete that is versatile on the field out of nearby West Point … Great football instincts with

phenomenal speed that will allow him to develop into a defensive back prospect for the Bulldogs …

Ranked the fourth overall recruit in Mississippi according to 247Sports and third overall according to

Rivals … A proven champion that led West Point High School to back-to-back MHSAA 5A

Championships in 2016 and 2017 … Racked up 7,106 yards of total offense and accounted for 82 total

touchdowns during his prep career … Dazzled in the 2017 MHSAA Championship game, rushing for 226

yards on 23 carries with four scores … Selected MHSAA and Mississippi Association of Coaches 2017

Class 5A Mr. Football … Over his senior season, rushed for 1,819 yards and 21 scores on 201 carries …

Racked up 1,012 yards and nine touchdowns through the air, completing 50 of 86 passes … Named to

Clarion Ledger’s Dandy Dozen … Competed in the 2017 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, leading

Mississippi with a game-high 124 yards and two scores on 13 carries as Mississippi earned a commanding

42-7 victory … Threw for 97 yards on four completions, two of which went for touchdowns, while

rushing for 1,756 yards and 25 scores as a junior … Carried the Green Wave to the 2016 MHSAA 5A

Championship rushing for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries in West Point’s 29-8 victory

over Laurel … Passed for 770 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore after going 48-of-98 and added

1,615 yards rushing on 217 carries and 16 scores … Coached by Charles Chambless at West Point …

Committed to MSU on May 2, 2017 … Twitter handle is @_2ERA_.



Shawn Preston, Jr., DB, 6-0, 187, St. James, La. (St. James HS)

A consensus three-star prospect from Saint James High School … Ranked the 38th-best player in the state

of Louisiana, regardless of position, by 247Sports ... Prepped under coach Robert Valdez … Led the

Wildcats to an 9-4 record and the third round of the 2017 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSA Class 3A playoffs …

Caught a one-handed touchdown pass while playing wide receiver during Saint James’ 50-0 win over

Madison Prep Academy during the state playoffs … The play made ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown’s

“You Got Mossed” segment that is hosted by NFL veteran Randy Moss … Closed impressive senior

season with 78 tackles with 18.0 tackles for loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions,

including a pick six … Totaled 45 tackles over his junior season with 3.0 tackles for loss, four

interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and five pass break-ups … Scored two defensive

touchdowns over his junior campaign … Originally committed to MSU on July 7, 2017… Twitter handle

is @Savage7even.



Devon Robinson, DL, 6-4, 260, Memphis, Tenn. (Whitehaven HS)

Three-star defensive lineman out of Memphis … Ranked the 36th-best player in the state of Tennessee,

regardless of position, by 247Sports … Prepped at Whitehaven High School and coach Rodney Saulsberry

… Led Whitehaven to an 11-3 record and to the semifinals on the Tennessee High School Division I Class

6A playoffs … The Tiger defense held opponents under 10 points or less eight times over the 2017 season

… Grabbed 72 tackles as a senior with 21.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks … Led the Tigers to the 2016

Division I Class 6A Championship and an undefeated 15-0 season as a junior … Whitehaven earned its

second state title in program history with a 12-9 victory over Oakland … The Tiger defense held

opponents to 10 points or less nine times in 15 chances during its championship run … Made 28 stops

with four tackles for loss and a sack over junior campaign … As a sophomore, recorded seven tackles,

including a tackle for loss … Originally committed to MSU on July 21, 2017… Twitter handle is

@rxch_von.



Geor’quarius Spivey, TE, 6-4, 220, Monroe, La. (Richwood HS)

Consensus three-star prospect from Richwood High School in Louisiana ranked among the Top 15

overall players in the state by Rivals … Ranked the No. 35 tight end in the country and the third-best tight

end from the state of Louisiana by 247Sports … Louisiana’s 30th-ranked prospect, regardless of position,

according to 247Sports … Prepped under coach Robert Arvie… Led Richwood to the 2017 Allstate Sugar

Bowl/LHSAA Class 3A Championship game … Dazzled in the championship contest with five catches for

117 yards and two scores as Richwood fell to West Feliciana 40-21 … Closed senior season with 33

catches for 981 yards and nine touchdowns … Selected to the All-District 2-3A First Team … Competed

in the LHSCA All-Star Game … Invited to compete in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl on

December 29 … As a junior, led Richwood with 36 receptions for 425 yards and seven touchdowns …

Added 105 yards on the ground with 11 carries … Originally committed to MSU on Oct. 6, 2017 …

Twitter handle is @girlthatsSpivey.



La’Damian Webb, RB, 5-8, 185, Opelika, Ala. (Beauregard HS)

A unanimous three-star prospect who was the first-ever junior to win Mr. Alabama Football … During

his senior season, totaled 164 rushes for 1,740 yards with 23 touchdowns and 10 catches for 193 yards and

two touchdowns through the air … On special teams, recorded two kickoff returns for 167 yards and one

touchdown, along with two punt returns for 22 yards … Represented Team Alabama in the Dec. 16

Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game … In 2016, became the first junior ever to be named Mr. Football in

Alabama after rushing for 3,242 yards and scoring an Alabama High School Athletic Association staterecord

53 touchdowns … Led his team to a Class 5A State Championship during his junior season with

359 yards on the ground on 51 carries and five touchdowns in the title game, setting all-class Super 7

records in all three categories … In five playoff games, rushed for 1,380 yards and 22 touchdowns …

Committed to Mississippi State on July 12, 2017 … Twitter handle is @webb_3ladamian.