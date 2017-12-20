Coast restaurant owner plans to use tax break for expansion - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coast restaurant owner plans to use tax break for expansion

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Republicans on Capitol Hill, including South Mississippi's Congressman Steven Palazzo, are celebrating the first major tax reform in 31 years. 

Palazzo told WLOX News Now the tax cuts will mean more opportunities for people to make money. 

"We're hoping to expand, grow the economy, expand more businesses here and create better and more paying jobs," said Palazzo. 

Co-Owner of Half Shell Oyster House Kevin Fish is always looking to add more restaurants. Fish said the reorganized tax structure will give him the opportunity to do just that. 

"We've passed up on opportunities in the past that we wouldn't have passed up on had this tax structure," said Fish. 

Fish will see the tax on his business drop from 35% to 21%. 

"That leaves a ton of money left on the table to build new restaurants," Fish said. 

Right now, Fish operates ten Half Shell Oyster House Restaurants across the region. If he adds more, he'll be looking for more employees. 

"Every time we add a new restaurant we hire close to 100 people and if we can build three of them in a year instead of two of them in a year because we have that extra money, that's a lot more jobs," Fish said. 

Opponents of the tax bill say the breaks won't trickle down, it will stay the pockets of the wealthiest.

Fish believes it's in the best interest of corporate owners to create new opportunities. 

"If we spend it to give it to other employees they will spend it and they will spend it and so on and that's how it's supposed to work to spur on the economy," Fish said. 

According to Fish, plans are in the works to open new restaurants in Madison, MS; Covington, LA and on the beach front in Gulfport. 

