Murder suspect remains behind bars on $1 mil. bond

Nicky Johns will remain behind bars on a following a Wednesday night preliminary hearing in Ocean Springs.

The case was ultimately pushed to a grand jury and Johns will be held with a $1,000,000 bond. Johns is accused of killing Christopher Rochelle outside the Travel Lodge Motel in Ocean Springs on September 4.

During the hearing, an officer testified against Johns and detailed the discovery of a handgun that was traced back to the suspect. The officer also mentioned the blue getaway vehicle that was reportedly used in a police chase.

Soon after the murder was discovered, police released surveillance footage that reportedly showed the suspect getting into a blue vehicle. US Marshals arrested Johns in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana after he allegedly drove that vehicle during a police chase on I-10.

Authorities say Johns then hid in a garbage can before being taken into custody.

The hearing revealed that after searching the vehicle, officers found a shirt that matches the one Johns wore in the video. Blood was also identified in the car.

Three months after the incident, the suspect was finally extradited back to Ocean Springs.

