Biloxi High students deliver holiday cheer to families

The students wanted to make sure children in Biloxi have a good Christmas (Source: WLOX)

Some Biloxi High students spent their break Wednesday morning delivering holiday cheer.

The school's campus security council got Santa out a few days before Christmas, and became his special helpers to deliver gifts to 20 families.

"It was very humbling and like a joyful moment to where you could give presents to families who don't normally get it or struggle to get presents to kids. And seeing their face light up, it just makes you happy," said campus security council president, Taylor White.

It wasn't a school day for the students. They gave up their day off during Christmas break for one simple reason.

"It's giving of our time. It's the least that we can do is just to give up our time and make other families happy," said Daisy McCarroll, school resource officer for the Biloxi school district.

Now, 60 children will have something to unwrap on Monday morning. That's hundreds of gifts, with everything from clothes to tablets to the Christmas favorite, bikes.

"We just want them to have a Merry Christmas and not to worry about anything else and that their kids are taken care of," said McCarroll.

Students said it took a week of hard work to collect the gifts and wrap them, plus hours for delivery. Hard work with a big pay off.

"I knew what it felt like as a kid to wake up and see presents under the tree and get excited to like rip them open and I just wanted another kid to get to feel that," said White.

It may be a day off for these students, but they still got a big lesson in how to spread holiday cheer.

