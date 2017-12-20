Kiln gas stations engage in fuel pricing battle

In Hancock County, two gas stations across the street from each other have engaged in a price battle at the pumps.

On the intersection of Kiln Delisle Road and Highway 43, the gas pricing duel is proving itself useful to residents.

More than six price changes later, both Dolly's Quick Stop and Keith's Superstore have gas for 1.82 a gallon, and plenty of business because of it. By comparison, Waveland drivers pay $1.99 for a gallon of gas. In Bay St. Louis, the lowest price is $2.00.

So why is that one intersection in the Kiln so cheap? The two stations appear to be trying to one up each other.

The timing for this price showdown couldn't be better either. With the Christmas weekend just days away, people are starting to fill up their tanks to make holiday trips.

"It was like 1.90 earlier now it's a lot lower. It's come down a good bit today," said Earl Hoss.

When asked what drivers say when they pay less for gas than they have in quite some time, one Dolly's clerk said “They’re just kind of shocked.”

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of gas in Mississippi is $2.14. That means people who buy gas in the Kiln save 31 cents a gallon compared to what most Mississippians pay.

