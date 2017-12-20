Confirmed: Wednesday twister strikes Walthall Co. - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Confirmed: Wednesday twister strikes Walthall Co.

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

As a line of thunderstorms moved through South Mississippi on Wednesday morning, a tornado touched down in Walthall County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS)

A Wednesday afternoon NWS survey has confirmed the report of the tornado.

Around 7:00 A.M. Wednesday, Walthall County Sheriff's Office reported public sightings of a tornado near that area. There were even photos posted to social media showing what appeared to be an overturned and destroyed mobile home.

The twister traveled a path of about the length of two football fields, causing damage to trees and structures. It reached EF-0 strength, with peak wind speeds of 77 miles per hour.

An occupied mobile home was severely damaged, having been moved off its location and overturned. A large pine tree was snapped. Occupants did not sustain any injuries.

"Incredible those people inside of that mobile home weren't injured," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "Tornadoes, even weak ones, pose a serious threat to all mobile homes."

"Thankfully, no severe and damaging weather was reported in the WLOX area of South Mississippi," Williams said.

Drier and quieter weather is expected in South Mississippi for the rest of Wednesday into Thursday. Though, another rain system is set to arrive this weekend.

