Confirmed: Wednesday twister strikes Walthall Co.

EF-0 tornadoes are the weakest type of tornado with wind speeds between 65 and 85 miles per hour.

The Wednesday morning twister had peak winds of 77 miles per hour.

As a line of thunderstorms moved through South Mississippi on Wednesday morning, a tornado touched down in Walthall County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS)

A Wednesday afternoon NWS survey has confirmed the report of the tornado.

Around 7:00 A.M. Wednesday, Walthall County Sheriff's Office reported public sightings of a tornado near that area. There were even photos posted to social media showing what appeared to be an overturned and destroyed mobile home.

BREAKING! Possible tornado touched down in Walthall County near Enon Wednesday morning. Pics by: Tami Thornhill @WLBT pic.twitter.com/oQu9L2H9wH — Heather Sophia (@HeatherSophiaTV) December 20, 2017

The twister traveled a path of about the length of two football fields, causing damage to trees and structures. It reached EF-0 strength, with peak wind speeds of 77 miles per hour.

An occupied mobile home was severely damaged, having been moved off its location and overturned. A large pine tree was snapped. Occupants did not sustain any injuries.

UPDATE: This morning's Walthall County tornado now CONFIRMED by @NWSNewOrleans. Incredibly, people in a mobile home picked up turned over by the twister reported no injuries! #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/TA6RqmR3dE — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) December 20, 2017

"Incredible those people inside of that mobile home weren't injured," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "Tornadoes, even weak ones, pose a serious threat to all mobile homes."

"Thankfully, no severe and damaging weather was reported in the WLOX area of South Mississippi," Williams said.

Drier and quieter weather is expected in South Mississippi for the rest of Wednesday into Thursday. Though, another rain system is set to arrive this weekend.

