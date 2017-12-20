D'Iberville students bring holiday joy to nursing center - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

D'Iberville students bring holiday joy to nursing center

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
D'Iberville High School's community service class visited Greenbriar Nursing Center for a Christmas party (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) D'Iberville High School's community service class visited Greenbriar Nursing Center for a Christmas party (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

More than a dozen D'Iberville High School seniors spent their first morning on Christmas break completing a very important mission. They teamed up with Santa Claus to bring holiday to the Greenbriar Nursing Center.

The students represent their school's community service class. They decided their holiday mission this season was a quest to make sure every nursing center resident had a Merry Christmas. So they delivered Christmas cards, D'Iberville High School sweatshirts and plenty of smiles to every Greenbriar resident.

Greenbriar Nursing Center is on W. Gay Road, about five miles from D'Iberville High School.

