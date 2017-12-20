A Christmas surprise brightens the holiday

Check out the bikes passed out today at Bel Aire Elementary (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

It was the last day of school, and all through Bel Aire Elementary, every student was smiling, just waiting for Christmas. The smiles for 30 children got brighter when Santa and his elves made a very special delivery.

Representatives from Academy Sports and Outdoors presented the children a holiday gift they'll treasure forever. Each of the 30 students received a new bike and new helmet.

An Academy spokesman said the purpose of the company's annual bike donation is to provide local schools with an opportunity to reward children during the holidays for perfect attendance, academic performance, good behavior, and/or need. In Bel Aire's case, the students with perfect attendance had their names put in a hat. A drawing determined who would go home with new bikes.

Across the country, Academy will make sure more than 5,100 children will get a new bike and a new helmet for Christmas.

