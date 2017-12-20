Gulfport Police: Man murdered on 20th Street

Gulfport Police have determined someone shot and killed a man on 20th Street in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. The coroner confirms 48-year-old Kenny Peters of Gulfport died in that shooting. Who shot the victim has not been determined yet.

The confirmation that Gulfport considers this a murder case came at 11:00 a.m.

Police rushed to 20th Street near Thornton Avenue at about 4:15 Wednesday morning. They found a man with a gunshot wound in a home on 20th Street, roped off the area, and immediately began to question anyone in that neighborhood.

A police department news release says there are no arrests or warrants at this time. An autopsy to determine the official cause of Mr. Peters death will be conducted Thursday.

