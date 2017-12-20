The New Orleans Saints have six players named to the NFL Pro Bowl

For the fifth time in New Orleans franchise history, at least six Saints have been selected to the Pro Bowl. The National Football League announced that quarterback Drew Brees, running back Mark Ingram, defensive end Cam Jordan, rookie running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Michael Thomas and rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore will play in the NFL's All-Star game set for January 28, 2018, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

During the Saints Super Bowl XLIV Championship season, seven New Orleans players cracked the Pro Bowl. It's the tenth consecutive season that at least one Saints player made the Pro Bowl. Brees has completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,850 yards and 21 touchdowns. He ranks first in NFL completion percentage, second in completions, and third in passer rating

Brees will be making his 11th Pro Bowl appearance in his 17-year NFL career. He set a Saints record becoming a member of the Pro Bowl ten times in a Black & Gold uniform.

Defensive end Cam Jordan will be making his third Pro Bowl. That's the most selections in franchise history for a defensive end. He's recorded 55 tackles (41 solo), 14 tackles for a loss, ten sacks, one interception return for a touchdown, 11 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Ingram ranks fifth in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage with 1,420 yards. He has 1,045 rushing yards on 204 carries and has 51 receptions for 375 yards and four touchdowns.

Kamara ranks seventh in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage with 1,336 . Kamara and Ingram are the first tailback duo to be named to the Pro Bowl since Jim Otis and Terry Metcalf of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1975.

Lattimore becomes only the fourth cornerback in franchise history to be selected to the Pro Bowl and he first since Eric Allen in 1995. He's also the youngest Saints player to make the Pro Bowl. Lattimore is 21-years-old. He has made 44 tackles (36 solo), has four interceptions for 85 yards in return and one touchdown. He's also forced a fumble and has a fumble recovery. Lattimore is a strong candidate to be named Rookie Defensive Player of the Year.

Thomas is the first Saints wide receiver named to the Pro Bowl since 2004. Joe Horn was the last to accomplish that feat in 2004. The second-year player has 94 receptions for 1,085 yards and five touchdowns.

The six players will play a vital role on Sunday at high noon when the Saints entertain the Atlanta Falcons in a crucial NFC South Division game. The 10 and 4 Saints are tied with Carolina for the division lead, but hold the tie-breaker over the Panthers since New Orleans beat Carolina twice this season. The 9 and 5 Falcons can win the division by beating the Saints are Sunday and would need a win over Carolina on New Year's Eve.

It's going to be an exciting race to the finish line to decide which team wins the NFC South Division. The Saints can wrap-up the title by beating Atlanta on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

